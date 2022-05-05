News4Now: What’s Going On
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.
If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about send an email to news@wtvy.com.
Events for the weekend of May 5, 2022
- DHCLS Teen Nature Club | Thursday, May 5
- One Night Only - A WMA Members Only Event | Thursday, May 5
- Story Time at the Marianna Library | Friday, May 6
- Daleville Library Little Learners Storytime | Friday, May 6
- The Tri-State Community Orchestra presents “Heroes vs. Villains” | Friday, May 6
- Enterprise Farmers Market | Saturday, May 7
- First Saturday Family Day | Saturday, May 7
- Plus, more on the News4 Community Calendar!
