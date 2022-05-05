Geneva golfer on his way to state championship

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) -- Geneva golfer Colton Yarborough is gearing up to take the big stage in Huntsville at the Class 4A State Championship.

Yarborough was the lone Panther competing at sub-state earlier this week.

He finished with a score of 80 which was good enough to tie for second and force a playoff.

With the final spot at state on the line, Yarborough was able to knock down a 10-foot putt for par to advance.

This will mark the sophomore’s first state meet appearance.

“It’s really exciting of course, it’s state,” said Yarborough. “There’s very few that make it, especially yearly. Just to be able to make it even as a sophomore is amazing.”

The Class 4A boys golf state meet will be played Monday and Tuesday of next week in Huntsville.

