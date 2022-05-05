Advertisement

Geneva golfer on his way to state championship

This will mark Colton Yarborough’s first state appearance.
By Nick Brooks
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) -- Geneva golfer Colton Yarborough is gearing up to take the big stage in Huntsville at the Class 4A State Championship.

Yarborough was the lone Panther competing at sub-state earlier this week.

He finished with a score of 80 which was good enough to tie for second and force a playoff.

With the final spot at state on the line, Yarborough was able to knock down a 10-foot putt for par to advance.

This will mark the sophomore’s first state meet appearance.

“It’s really exciting of course, it’s state,” said Yarborough. “There’s very few that make it, especially yearly. Just to be able to make it even as a sophomore is amazing.”

The Class 4A boys golf state meet will be played Monday and Tuesday of next week in Huntsville.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

UPDATE: Elba man killed in Coffee County crash
Johnnie Lee Williams, captured
Traffic violation leads to Georgia fugitive arrested on multiple charges
Dale County, AL deputies fatally wounded a shooting suspect on May 2, 2022.
Man killed by Dale County officers had been suspect in weekend harassment case
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Dothan Commissioners revoke business license of Bl3u Martini on May 3, 2020.
Dothan pulls bar’s license amid neighbor complaints

Latest News

On the dotted line: Larry McKinnie signs with Point University
On the dotted line: Larry McKinnie signs with Point University
Dothan downs Smiths Station in first round of playoffs
Dothan downs Smiths Station in first round of playoffs
Dothan downs Smiths Station in first round of playoffs
Dothan downs Smiths Station in first round of playoffs
Enterprise girls soccer defeats HA
Enterprise girls soccer defeats HA