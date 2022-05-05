Advertisement

Dothan photographer who possessed child porn sentenced again. Here’s why.

He pleaded guilty to 179 counts and Houston County Circuit Judge Butch Binford sentenced him in 2017 to two 10-year sentences that would be served back-to-back.
Todd Wayne Fye is led from a Houston County Courtroom by Deputy Eric Paul in this November 29, 2017 photo.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Todd Wayne Fye, a Dothan photographer, has for a second time been sentenced to 20 years in prison on child obscenity charges.

He pleaded guilty to 179 counts and Houston County Circuit Judge Butch Binford first sentenced him in 2017 to two 10-year sentences that would be served back-to-back, for a total of 20 years.

Later, though, it became apparent those sentences violated Alabama guidelines that apply to Fye’s case.

He should have faced a maximum two-year sentence on each charge, followed by probation.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Judge Binford restructured Fye’s sentences to comply with Alabama law, but giving him the same 20 years to serve in prison.

He did so by sentencing Fye to two years on each of several charges.

Fye has served more than five years, currently housed at Ventress Correctional Facility.

Houston County Sheriff’s Office investigators say none of the pornography Fye possessed involved customers of his business, Fyetastic Studios, or local children.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

