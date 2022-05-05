Dothan photographer who possessed child porn sentenced again. Here’s why.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Todd Wayne Fye, a Dothan photographer, has for a second time been sentenced to 20 years in prison on child obscenity charges.

He pleaded guilty to 179 counts and Houston County Circuit Judge Butch Binford first sentenced him in 2017 to two 10-year sentences that would be served back-to-back, for a total of 20 years.

Later, though, it became apparent those sentences violated Alabama guidelines that apply to Fye’s case.

He should have faced a maximum two-year sentence on each charge, followed by probation.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Judge Binford restructured Fye’s sentences to comply with Alabama law, but giving him the same 20 years to serve in prison.

He did so by sentencing Fye to two years on each of several charges.

Fye has served more than five years, currently housed at Ventress Correctional Facility.

Houston County Sheriff’s Office investigators say none of the pornography Fye possessed involved customers of his business, Fyetastic Studios, or local children.

