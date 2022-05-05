Advertisement

Man arrested after shooting Dothan City School bus, other vehicles with BB Gun

Jacquette Daquin Townsend
Jacquette Daquin Townsend(DPD)
By Dothan Police Department
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -On Thursday afternoon, 5/5/2022, at approximately 3:00 PM, the Dothan Police Department received a call about a Dothan City school bus being shot into while traveling in the area of Fortner Street and South Park Avenue. There were children on the bus at the time this occurred, however, there were no injuries of any kind. Multiple officers and investigators quickly saturated the area to begin canvassing for suspects.

While officers were responding to the school bus, two other victims called reporting their vehicles had been shot into as well while traveling in the same area. It was determined the shots were fired by someone in the front yard of a residence in the 900 block of Fortner Street. Officers quickly surrounded the residence and detained all occupants. Three weapons were found inside the residence. One of them is believed to have been used to shoot at the school bus and other vehicles. Upon examination, all three weapons were determined to be compressed-air powered BB guns and all of them were replicas of real guns.

As a result, 20 year old Jacquette Daquin Townsend, of Dothan, was charged with three counts of Throwing or Shooting Deadly or Dangerous Missile into Occupied Vehicle. His bond was set at $45,000.00.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

UPDATE: Elba man killed in Coffee County crash
Johnnie Lee Williams, captured
Traffic violation leads to Georgia fugitive arrested on multiple charges
Dale County, AL deputies fatally wounded a shooting suspect on May 2, 2022.
Man killed by Dale County officers had been suspect in weekend harassment case
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Dothan Commissioners revoke business license of Bl3u Martini on May 3, 2020.
Dothan pulls bar’s license amid neighbor complaints

Latest News

Police: Hungry boy abandoned by father found at Ozark hotel
Bussey
Troy PD make arrest in Rape case
David Hammon, 23 and Odessa Estes, 46
Mother and son arrested for string of burglaries in Bay County
What's going on? May 5th
What's going on? May 5th