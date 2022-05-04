Advertisement

Two nabbed in Holmes County on outstanding warrants

ARRESTED
ARRESTED(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff and HCSO
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHLEHEM, Fl. (WTVY) – On May 2, deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office located two residents with active warrants at their home on Lewis Leavins Drive.

Contact was made with Tristan Prevatt and Christopher Walding, and it was confirmed that Prevatt had an active warrant out of Holmes County, while Walding had one out of Geneva County.

Both Prevatt and Walding were placed under arrest. Police later found methamphetamine in Walding’s pocket.

Prevatt and Walding were both charged with outstanding warrants. Walding faces an additional charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

One dead in Dale County officer-involved shooting
Johnathan David Golden booking photo.
Police: Woman raped at Dothan hotel
Dale County, AL deputies fatally wounded a shooting suspect on May 2, 2022.
Man killed by Dale County officers had been suspect in weekend harassment case
One dead after fatal Coffee County crash
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Those living near a Dothan bar urge commissioners to pull business license on May 3, 2022.
WTVY: Bleu Martini
Dothan Commissioners revoke business license of Bl3u Martini on May 3, 2020.
Dothan pulls bar’s license amid neighbor complaints
Report: Enterprise High ranks highest in the Wiregrass
Report: Enterprise High ranks highest in the Wiregrass
Daleville band student wins scholarship to Troy University
Daleville band student wins scholarship to Troy University