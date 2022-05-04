Two nabbed in Holmes County on outstanding warrants

BETHLEHEM, Fl. (WTVY) – On May 2, deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office located two residents with active warrants at their home on Lewis Leavins Drive.

Contact was made with Tristan Prevatt and Christopher Walding, and it was confirmed that Prevatt had an active warrant out of Holmes County, while Walding had one out of Geneva County.

Both Prevatt and Walding were placed under arrest. Police later found methamphetamine in Walding’s pocket.

Prevatt and Walding were both charged with outstanding warrants. Walding faces an additional charge of possession of methamphetamine.

