Search for escaped north Alabama inmate, corrections officer enters Day 6

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Wednesday marks day six of the search for Casey White and Vicky White.

The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.

On the afternoon of April 29, the inmate and Assistant Director of Corrections were reported missing. Vicky and Casey left the detention center at 9:30 a.m. allegedly heading to the courthouse. In an update later that same day, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Vicky was taking Casey White to a mental health evaluation at the time of the escape.

Singleton confirmed later that there was not a scheduled mental health evaluation. Investigators only know for certain that Vicky White had a 9-millimeter handgun when transporting Casey White. It is unclear whether any other weapons were in the vehicle that the two used. The two of them may be traveling in a 2007 orange Ford Edge.

Casey White stands 6 feet 9 inches and weighs approximately 330 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Vicky White is 5 feet 5 inches and weighs approximately 145 pounds. She has blond hair and brown eyes and reportedly has a waddling gait.

The subjects should be considered dangerous and may be armed with an AR-15 rifle, handguns and a shotgun.

In October 2020, Casey appeared in court asking to be held in the Lauderdale County Jail. According to authorities, he was plotting to escape Lauderdale County Jail before his arraignment.

To submit information regarding the Casey White or Vicky White, call 1-800-336-0102 or download the U.S. Marshals Tip App.

TIMELINE OF THE ESCAPE

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office gave a detailed timeline of how the escape happened. (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)

At 9:20 a.m. on April 29, Vicky White directed a corrections deputy to prepare inmate Casey White for transport to the courthouse. The deputy applied handcuffs and shackles to Casey and then removed him from his cell. Just over 20 minutes later, Vicky and Casey exited the facility in a Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White

Vicky told a booking officer she was transporting Casey to the mental health evaluation because she was the only available person with a firearm certification. She also mentioned her plan to visit a nearby Med Plus because “she wasn’t feeling well.” At 11:34 a.m., a Florence Police officer spotted the above vehicle in a shopping center parking lot.

Around 3:30 p.m., the booking officer reported she could not reach Vicky White with all calls going directly to voicemail. She advised Casey White had not yet been returned from his mental health evaluation either.

Within minutes, officials had searched the courthouse and determined Casey was not there. Administrators found no mental health evaluation had been scheduled for Casey.

REWARD OFFERED

USMS is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the capture of escaped Lauderdale Co. jail inmate, Casey White, and the location of missing and endangered corrections officer, Vicky White. Submit tips at 1-800-336-0102 or https://t.co/vS0w4N9rNp pic.twitter.com/IELaGt310K — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) May 1, 2022

The U.S. Marshal Service announced via Twitter that it will be offering up to $10,000 for information regarding Casey White, the inmate that escaped from the Lauderdale County Jail.

In the tweet, the Marshals Service says that it believes Casey White is a serious threat to the public. The Marshals Service asks that citizens do not attempt to apprehend the fugitive themselves.

The Marshal Service is also offering up to $5,000 for information regarding Vicky White.

WARRANT ISSUED FOR VICKY WHITE

Lauderdale County Press Conference announcing warrant for Vicky White

Sheriff Rick Singleton said in a May 2 press conference that a warrant had been issued for Vicky White’s arrest. She is charged with first-degree permitting or facilitating escape. The maximum time in prison is 10 years with a $15,000 crime.

Vicky recently sold her house and Friday was expected to be her last day with the department as she was set to retire. Her neighbors were shocked she was selling her house, and even more surprised to hear she is possibly involved in Casey’s escape.

Kristi Vickry lives next door and was in jail while Vicky was a corrections officer. She said Vicky was good at her job and always followed the rules.

“She’s going to do her job, she’s going to do it by the books,” said Vickry “She also did that with the other inmates, whenever you did something wrong you would get in trouble for it. (...) I don’t see her taking another inmate and running with him. I just don’t see that.”

Another neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous, lived next to Vicky for three years.

He described her as kind, quiet and a great neighbor. “She would for anything for you, I would do anything for her,” said the neighbor. “She never got loud, she was just a quiet pleasant lady.”

VICKY & CASEY’S “SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP”

Investigators confirmed that Vicky White and Casey White had a relationship while Casey White was in custody at the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

According to inmates at the detention center, there was a “special relationship” between Vicky White and Casey White. That relationship has been confirmed through WAFF’s independent investigation.

RECENT PHOTOS & VIDEO

On May 1, the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office posted three new pictures of escaped inmate Casey White.

This is the most current photo of inmate Casey White. We continue to work with state and federal agencies in following... Posted by Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, May 1, 2022

WAFF compared three past and present photos of Casey in the below compilation.

Comparison photos of escapee Casey White (WAFF)

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office released new video surveillance of Vicky White and Casey White on May 3.

The video is from April 29, the day they both disappeared. The video below was released by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. At 9:30 a.m., Vicky White is seen walking Casey White to the backseat of the patrol car.

“It was obvious she wasn’t concerned about her safety,” said Singleton when asked about Vicky walking in front of Casey as they head to the vehicle.

The below video is from a gas station in Lauderdale County that shows the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office patrol car that Vicky White used to transport Casey White driving past the gas station. In the video, there is no way to see in the car to confirm who is seated where.

This gas station video captures the car used to escort Casey White from jail in motion.

DISTRICT ATTORNEY RESPONDS

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly is one of many who was shocked and disappointed with what happened.

“I would have trusted Vicky with my life, I really mean it,” said Connolly. “If we needed something from the jail she was our go-to person, solid employee. That’s why it’s so shocking.”

Over 20 investigators have jumped on the case taking up a whole conference room at the courthouse.

LAST KNOWN VEHICLE

Investigators confirm that Casey White and Vicky White had a "special relationship" and the Lauderdale County Sheriff confirms the car they are driving.

The United States Marshals Service released a statement to local police departments detailing what car Vicky White and Casey White may be driving.

According to the release, they were reportedly driving a 2007 Ford Edge. The car is gold/copper with a little bit of damage to the left rear bumper.

CASEY WHITE’S LENGTHY CRIMINAL HISTORY

Casey White’s criminal history started in 2015. This is not the first time he has been a man on the run.

On the night of December 2, 2015, Casey White broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home, killed her dog, and held her and two other people hostage-firing shots as they escaped. But that’s not all; after that, he stole a car, tried to hijack a trucker at gunpoint, and shot another woman whose car he also tried to steal in Tennessee.

White peacefully surrendered that night. He was sentenced to 75 years in prison. While there, he confessed to the murder of Connie Ridgeway and was charged in 2020.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly says White later recanted that confession.

“We have corroborated parts of that confession and parts we have not. He has recanted that so you know, we think we have a solid case against him. So I mean, we feel confident we will convict him,” said Connolly.

White faces two capital murder charges, one for an act of murder during a burglary and another based on murder-for-hire. But Connolly says that claim is still under investigation.

“We have corroborated with the burglary charge based on what we know about the crime scene and so forth. We have not corroborated the murder-for-hire,” said Connolly.

White was set to go to trial in April 2022, which is why he was in the Lauderdale County Jail for pre-trial motions. But his trial was continued to June.

ADDITIONAL CHARGES IN TENNESSEE

Giles County, TN officials told our sister station, News4 in Nashville, Casey White is wanted for charges from crimes he committed in Dec. of 2015, including the following:

Two charges of Attempted carjacking

Theft of property over $10k

Attempted first-degree murder

Carjacking

WHAT ELSE HAVE WE LEARNED SINCE APRIL 29

So what have detectives discovered since Friday?

“We did get a video from a service station within two blocks of the shopping center and it was a timestamp for 9:49 a.m. The timestamp when they left the detention center was 9:41 a.m. So that’s an eight-minute window there, and that is what the amount of time it takes to make that drive,” said Sheriff Rick Singleton.

Officials tell WAFF that Casey is a free man and no longer restrained.

“We found her radio, sheriff’s department radio and the leg shackles and handcuffs,” said Singleton.

Detectives also believe Vicky has her phone but it is turned off.

“It wasn’t left in the car. You know, we’ve attempted using technology. We haven’t had any success with it,” said Singleton.

They are also going through her finances to see if there are any unusual finances.

“We’ve had the secret service helping us with some of that kind of stuff. So they’re working on that angle of it. I really can’t comment any further either. We’re assuming she’s got some cash,” said Singleton.

To submit information regarding the Casey White or Vicky White, call 1-800-336-0102 or download the U.S. Marshals Tip App.

