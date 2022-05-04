Advertisement

Reward in 2011 Crenshaw County murder increased to $30K

On May 3, 2011, DeLange T. Harris’ body was found on Athens Church Road in the Goshen community.
By Jonathan Grass
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The family of an unsolved murder victim, as well as authorities, are not giving up in their search for answers.

No one has been arrested since DeLange Tawone Harris was killed on May 3, 2011. As the years have gone by, the reward for case information has continuously increased. On the 11th anniversary of his death, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers announced that it’s gone up again, this time to $30,000.

“This case is on-going and has not nor will it ever be forgotten,” CrimeStoppers said in a news release.

Harris’ body was found on Athens Church Road in the Goshen community on May 3, 2011, just two days after his 25th birthday. He had been shot in the head, according to earlier media reports.

Crenshaw County Sheriff Terry Mears is pleading for anyone who knows something about the case to come forward.

“The smallest bit of information may be the piece to the puzzle that solves this case,” the sheriff’s office stated. “Help us give this family closure and justice. Delange Harris was a special part to his family, friends and community.”

Here is the tombstone of Delange Harris, who was found murdered on May 3, 2011.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering $5,000 to be paid within 30 days of an arrest. Another $25,000 will be paid by the family and the governor’s office following an arrest and conviction.

Anyone who knows something about this cold case is asked to call the Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office at 334-335-4850. You may also call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP, or download their P3-tips app.

