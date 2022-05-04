Advertisement

Protesters take to the Florida Supreme Court following leaked Roe vs Wade draft documents

Protesters at Florida's Supreme Court say Tuesday's leaked Roe vs Wade leaked draft documents is disappointing but not surprising.
By Brandon Spencer
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:15 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Pro- choice protesters took to the Florida Supreme Court Tuesday evening to voice their disapproval after the U.S. Supreme Court’s draft to overturn Roe vs Wade was leaked

The overall feeling for protesters seemed to be disappointment as they feel their human rights may be in jeopardy.

News of the leaked documents spread like wildfire late Tuesday morning, reaching those living in Florida’s capital city.

“I heard about this last night of course right as I was about to go to sleep and I could just not sleep the whole night,” shared FSU student Chloe Ilcus.

The shocking announcement taking it’s toll on those who disapprove.

“Felt like it was just like the air getting sucked out of your lungs. Like wow they’re actually doing it,” explained Tallahassee resident Keegan Connolly.

Protesters said they felt compelled to come out and fight for what they believe in.

“Because I believe that abortion access is life-saving and necessary and should be a human right I feel like you know I had to come out,” said FSU student Annabelle Chapman.

In a press conference Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis says he feels Florida’s new 15-week ban goes hand in hand with the supposed Supreme Court decision.

“Our view is that those are fully consistent with the federal constitution and I know you have the Dobbs case pending but we really believe that we’re going to end up okay on that,” said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Those at the Florida Supreme Court however, feel differently.

“Women should have the right to abortion because it’s their body. Point, blank period,” exclaimed Tallahassee Community Action Committee Regina Joseph. “No one else should be involved in the healthcare decision between a woman or her doctor, between a person or a doctor.”

The protesters say they will continue to fight until they can’t anymore.

For now, abortion is still legal in Florida with the 15-week ban not going into effect until June 1st. Protesters say they will never stop fighting for their rights.

