Patchy fog to start the day

SYNOPSIS – A warm morning across the Wiregrass with most of us in the upper 60s and lower 70s, fog will once again slow you down in parts of the area with a Dense Fog Advisory coving most of the area until 9am. This afternoon temperatures will climb into the lower 90s so stay hydrated outdoors a very small chance of a shower or two this afternoon. Tomorrow will be warm as well with better rain chances coming in on Friday with a front that will move through temperatures will be cooler that day as well. The weekend doesn’t look too bad with highs in the upper 80s and a small chance of a few showers.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. High near 90°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 10%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Low near 68°. Winds: SW 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny. High near 92°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

FRI: Party cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 69° High: 85° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 88° 30%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 68° High: 89° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 67° High: 87° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 66° High: 88° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 89° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 87° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.