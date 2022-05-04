New fire station coming to the City of Ashford

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - A new fire station is on the way for the City of Ashford.

“It’s a great happening for our community,” expresses Jimmy Posey, Fire Chief.

It’s an important moment for Ashford firefighters.

“They’re excited,” says Posey. “Can’t explain the excitement that’s going on right now with it.”

The main reason for the new fire station is location.

This new one at Industrial Park will be located south of the railroad tracks, meaning trains passing through will no longer slow down the fire departments arrival.

Posey explains, “More than once, trains have delayed responses, and delayed our care, our fire-fighting abilities.”

At a cost of $800,000, the city has been looking at the project for 12 years.

“That’s a lot of money for our city, our size, but we’ve been very fortunate in the last few years, and when Power South and Wiregrass Electric came on board, that was great, tremendous help,” expresses Carole Barfield, Mayor of Ashford.

The current fire station will remain fully operational after the new one is built, giving firefighters unlimited access to both sides of the tracks.

A timetable for the project’s completion has not been determined.

The mayor and fire chief both hope it will be sometime before the end of this year.

