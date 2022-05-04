Advertisement

Missing Alabama inmate also faces charges in Tennessee


The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.(WBRC)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Alabama inmate who disappeared Friday also faces charges in Tennessee.

Birmingham police said United States Marshals are offering a reward leading to the capture of the escaped inmate Casey Cole White, 38, who was charged with capital murder in Sep. 2020 in the brutal stabbing of 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway.

Authorities added in a release that he was already serving time for a 2015 crime spree that involved a home invasion, carjacking, and a police chase that included crimes committed in southern Tennessee.

Giles County officials told News4 White is wanted for charges from crimes he committed in Dec. of 2015, including the following:

  • Two charges of Attempted carjacking
  • Theft of property over $10k
  • Attempted first-degree murder
  • Carjacking

Along with the search for White, officers are looking for Vicky White, a correctional officer who authorities believe helped him escape from Lauderdale County.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Elba man killed in Coffee County crash
Johnnie Lee Williams, captured
Traffic violation leads to Georgia fugitive arrested on multiple charges
Dale County, AL deputies fatally wounded a shooting suspect on May 2, 2022.
Man killed by Dale County officers had been suspect in weekend harassment case
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Dothan Commissioners revoke business license of Bl3u Martini on May 3, 2020.
Dothan pulls bar’s license amid neighbor complaints

Latest News

Casey White and Vicky White
Search for escaped north Alabama inmate, corrections officer enters Day 7
Todd Wayne Fye is led from a Houston County Courtroom by Deputy Eric Paul in this November 29,...
Dothan photographer who possessed child porn sentenced again. Here’s why.
Abbeville Christian clinches spot in state championship
Abbeville Christian clinches spot in state championship
Opp baseball looking to make school history
Opp baseball looking to make school history
Leaders in Alabama are divided on the issue of abortion.
What overturning Roe v. Wade could mean for Alabama