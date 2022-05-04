Lockheed Martin employees say they’re honored by Biden’s visit

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dozens of Lockheed Martin employees were in attendance for President Joe Biden’s visit to Troy on Tuesday.

Biden came to thank the American workers at the facility who are responsible for manufacturing the Javelin anti-tank missiles being used in Ukraine to fight off Russian forces.

The president was welcomed onto stage by senior missile assembler Linda Griffin, who has had her hands on every one of the 50,000 Javelin missiles built in Troy over the past 20 years.

“I consider my teammates family, and I can say that the entire Lockheed Martin team is honored by this special guest today,” Griffin said.

Sharon Lee, senior manager for production management and control, said the visit from the president was an honor.

“It’s amazing that we play that small part, but yet significant part in our nation’s security. The fact that he wanted to highlight our workforce and thank our workforce, I think it was just truly an honor for them,” Lee said.

Before Biden’s remarks, he was able to tour the facility’s production line and speak with some of the men and women who build the missiles.

“They were ready to show off what they do and express, one, their pride in a product that they come to work to build every day, and also to thank the president for taking his time to come to come visit our facility,” Lee said.

There are 600 employees at the Lockheed Martin facility in Troy. Two hundred and sixty-five of them are responsible for manufacturing the Javelin missiles.

In 2021 alone, the facility manufactured 13,000 missiles.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.