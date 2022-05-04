Advertisement

Local nonprofit offers support for unplanned pregnancies

Wiregrass Hope Group says majority of women they see choose to parent their child after learning about the different resources.
By Meredith Blair
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s a hot button issue right now: what will happen if Roe v. Wade is overturned?

The Wiregrass Hope Group in Dothan is a pregnancy resource center.

For nearly 40 years, the center has helped Wiregrass women with unplanned pregnancies.

They do this by providing a safe space to discuss the three options: abortion, parenting, and adoption.

The agency does not offer or refer for pregnancy terminations.

For women considering that option, information is provided to them as an education service.

Wiregrass Hope says majority of women they see choose to parent their child after learning about the different resources.

They are a pro-life organization, but their mission is to listen and help women.

“If their concern is material resources, how can we help them meet those material resources, or what other agencies in town can we connect them with that would help them feel like they could parent,” explains Amy Edge, Executive Director. “So, we’re trying to kind of help the whole community have a network of support for families and people choosing to parent, but we’re definitely encouraging people to choose life.”

Wiregrass Hope Group did not want to give an official comment on Roe v. Wade, and the leaked Supreme Court document.

The initial draft opinion could change, we will know for sure when the Supreme Court releases its decision in the next few months.

