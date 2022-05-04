Advertisement

Latest video footage released of Lauderdale County fugitives

This gas station video captures the car used to escort Casey White from jail in motion.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has released the newest footage of Vicky White and Casey White on the morning of April 29.

The video is from a gas station in Lauderdale County that shows the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office patrol car that Vicky White used to transport Casey White driving past the gas station. In the video, there is no way to see in the car to confirm who is seated where.

The footage shows the patrol car as it passes by the gas station at the intersection of Cox Creek and Huntsville Road around 9:49 a.m. Around the 10-second mark of the video, the patrol car appears in the top left corner of the video. The car turns left onto the highway and disappears on the right side of the video.

In correlation with a video released Tuesday, the video from the gas station shows a timestamp that clarifies the route Vicky White took after leaving the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

According to Sheriff Rick Singleton of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Vicky White left the detention center at 9:30 a.m. on Friday and drove straight to the shopping center along Highway 72 where the patrol car was found that afternoon.

READ MORE: Sheriff Rick Singleton on Vicky White: ‘It was obvious she wasn’t concerned for her safety”
READ MORE: Search for escaped north Alabama inmate, corrections officer enters Day 6

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Elba man killed in Coffee County crash
Johnnie Lee Williams, captured
Traffic violation leads to Georgia fugitive arrested on multiple charges
Dale County, AL deputies fatally wounded a shooting suspect on May 2, 2022.
Man killed by Dale County officers had been suspect in weekend harassment case
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Dothan Commissioners revoke business license of Bl3u Martini on May 3, 2020.
Dothan pulls bar’s license amid neighbor complaints

Latest News

Casey White and Vicky White
Search for escaped north Alabama inmate, corrections officer enters Day 6
Latest Video of Lauderdale County patrol car used in escape
New surveillance video from Lauderdale County inmate escape
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton provides an update on a missing corrections officer...
Sheriff Rick Singleton on Vicky White: ‘It was obvious she wasn’t concerned for her safety”
One-on-one interview with Sheriff Rick Singleton
One-on-one interview with Sheriff Rick Singleton