Inmates baptized at Covington County Jail

Inmate Baptism
Inmate Baptism(Covington Co. Jail)
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - 44 inmates were baptized at the Covington County Jail on Tuesday.

Opp Pastor Terry Brooks, from the Westview Assembly of God, Pastor Robert Rolling of Hopewell Baptist Church, and Amanda Ralls of Hopewill Baptist Church provided this opportunity to the inmates.

Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman says 31 males and 13 females were baptized.

“This is a special time for these inmates that would not have been possible without these special people ministering to, praying with and for our inmates,” Turman said.

