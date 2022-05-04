Hot Thursday, Then Rain Chances Increase
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Another hot one is on the way for Thursday with highs reaching the lower 90s, the warmest day of 2022 so far. Scattered showers and thunderstorms move in Friday as a boundary approaches, but we’ll turn mostly sunny as we head through Mother’s Day Weekend. Temperatures will stay warm with daily highs well into the 80s.
TONIGHT – Mostly clear, patchy fog. Low near 68°. Winds light & variable.
TOMORROW – Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High near 92°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 69°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.
EXTENDED
FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 85° 60%
SAT: Partly cloudy, a stray shower south. Low: 70° High: 88° 10%
SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 66° High: 89° 5%
MON: Sunny. Low: 67° High: 89° 5%
TUE: Sunny. Low: 66° High: 88° 5%
WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 88° 20%
COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.
