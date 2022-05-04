Advertisement

Hot Thursday, Then Rain Chances Increase

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Another hot one is on the way for Thursday with highs reaching the lower 90s, the warmest day of 2022 so far. Scattered showers and thunderstorms move in Friday as a boundary approaches, but we’ll turn mostly sunny as we head through Mother’s Day Weekend. Temperatures will stay warm with daily highs well into the 80s.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear, patchy fog. Low near 68°.  Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High near 92°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 69°.  Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 69° High: 85° 60%

SAT: Partly cloudy, a stray shower south. Low: 70° High: 88° 10%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 66° High: 89° 5%

MON: Sunny. Low: 67° High: 89° 5%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 66° High: 88° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 88° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10 kts.  Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

UPDATE: Elba man killed in Coffee County crash
Johnnie Lee Williams, captured
Traffic violation leads to Georgia fugitive arrested on multiple charges
Dale County, AL deputies fatally wounded a shooting suspect on May 2, 2022.
Man killed by Dale County officers had been suspect in weekend harassment case
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Dothan Commissioners revoke business license of Bl3u Martini on May 3, 2020.
Dothan pulls bar’s license amid neighbor complaints

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-04-22
Patchy fog to start the day
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-04-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-04-22
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast May 3, 2022
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast May 3, 2022
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Turning Hot!