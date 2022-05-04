On the dotted line: Larry McKinnie signs with Point University

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - It was an exciting day in Early County as football standout Larry McKinnie put pen to paper.

The senior will be staying in the peach state next fall as he signed with Point University.

McKinnie played several positions in his time as a Bobcat but will likely take a role as a linebacker or running back for the Skyhawks.

No matter what his job is on the field, McKinnie is ready to play at the next level.

“At first I couldn’t believe it, but I’m just blessed and thankful,” said McKinnie.

