Dothan pulls bar’s license amid neighbor complaints

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan city commissioners voted Tuesday to strip a bar’s business license, essentially shutting it down.

The 4-1 vote came after residents who live near Bl3u Martini told of nightmares the bar and its patrons had caused.

“We never had a bullet hole through out front door until November,” said Robbie Merritt.

Beth Hemby who lives about a block from the bar formerly known as Hookah Palace claims she is often kept awake by its loud music.

Dothan Planning Director Todd McDonald pushed for license revocation, telling commissioners that police had been summoned to the bar dozens of times, and the establishment’s owner had twice pleaded guilty to noise ordinance violations.

However, attorney Billy Shaun McGhee presented a petition from others who live nearby, claiming that Bl3u Martini had not caused them problems.

“(You) are taking somebody’s livelihood when there are less restrictive means,” he said of business license revocation.

He hoped that the bar could remain open, and work with those living in the Emerald Lake area to find solutions.

McGhee claims commissioners did not pull licenses of other bars where there have been issues, some with a history of violent crime that he claims has not plagued Bl3u Martini.

Only Commissioner Kevin Dorsey (District 1) voted against pulling the license, expressing reluctance to shut down a business.

Commissioner Aristotle Kirkland (District 2) was not present.

McGhee said he will likely file an appeal in Houston County Circuit Court.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

