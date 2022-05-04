Dothan plant faces $17,000 fine for environmental violations

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Commercial Jet faces fines for alleged environmental violations at its Dothan aircraft refurbishing plant.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management proposes a $16,920 penalty.

The violations, per ADEM, include storage of hazardous waste without a permit, failure to make a waste determination, failure to mark satellite accumulation containers of hazardous waste with the words “Hazardous Waste”, neglected to mark satellite accumulation containers of hazardous waste with an indication of the hazards, and did not keep containers of hazardous waste closed.

The state agency also claims that Commercial Jet failed to submit a quick reference guide to all local emergency responders and did not conduct or document weekly inspections required in hazardous material areas.

An email sent to corporate offices in Miami seeking comment was not immediately answered.

Located at the Dothan Regional Airport, Commercial jet has a 400,000 square foot facility that overhauls aircraft, including large jets, per company information.

The company in 2013 invested $12 in the Dothan facility that had been empty for several years.

The Commercial Jet case will likely become final in the next few weeks.

Fines for environmental violations are not unusual. ADEM’s website indicates 13 Alabama companies were cited in April.

