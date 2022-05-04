Advertisement

Dothan downs Smiths Station in first round of playoffs

By Justin McNelley
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Wolves soccer team defeated Smiths Station 3-1 on Monday night to advance to the second round of the AHSAA Class 7A playoffs.

Dothan will host Daphne later this week.

