Dothan downs Smiths Station in first round of playoffs

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Wolves soccer team defeated Smiths Station 3-1 on Monday night to advance to the second round of the AHSAA Class 7A playoffs.

Dothan will host Daphne later this week.

