ALGOP Statement on Roe v Wade, SCOTUS Leak

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - “The sanctity of all human life, including the unborn, is one of the most important planks of the Republican Party platform. Without the right to life, you cannot have true liberty. We have long supported the addition of a human life amendment to the Constitution, and opposed the use of taxpayer dollars to fund and promote abortion.

Needless to say, we are overjoyed by news that the United States Supreme Court seems poised to overturn Roe v Wade. This ruling would return jurisdiction of this issue to the states where it always belonged.

“However, we are deeply troubled by the leak which brought this news to light. Not only is it unprecedented, but it also compromises our judicial process and its protocols. This leak needs to be recognized for what it is, a type of judicial insurrection that undermines the rule of law and the founding principles of our nation. The justices of the Supreme Court must be allowed to deliberate all cases before them, without intimidation and coercion, in order to reach a conclusion based on the Constitution, not politics.

“It is our hope the person who is responsible will be identified and held accountable, and the high court is able to release its decision as originally intended.”

