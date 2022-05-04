Advertisement

ALGOP Statement on Roe v Wade, SCOTUS Leak

(WTVY News 4)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - “The sanctity of all human life, including the unborn, is one of the most important planks of the Republican Party platform. Without the right to life, you cannot have true liberty. We have long supported the addition of a human life amendment to the Constitution, and opposed the use of taxpayer dollars to fund and promote abortion.

Needless to say, we are overjoyed by news that the United States Supreme Court seems poised to overturn Roe v Wade. This ruling would return jurisdiction of this issue to the states where it always belonged.

“However, we are deeply troubled by the leak which brought this news to light. Not only is it unprecedented, but it also compromises our judicial process and its protocols. This leak needs to be recognized for what it is, a type of judicial insurrection that undermines the rule of law and the founding principles of our nation. The justices of the Supreme Court must be allowed to deliberate all cases before them, without intimidation and coercion, in order to reach a conclusion based on the Constitution, not politics.

“It is our hope the person who is responsible will be identified and held accountable, and the high court is able to release its decision as originally intended.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

UPDATE: Elba man killed in Coffee County crash
Johnnie Lee Williams, captured
Traffic violation leads to Georgia fugitive arrested on multiple charges
Dale County, AL deputies fatally wounded a shooting suspect on May 2, 2022.
Man killed by Dale County officers had been suspect in weekend harassment case
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Dothan Commissioners revoke business license of Bl3u Martini on May 3, 2020.
Dothan pulls bar’s license amid neighbor complaints

Latest News

We're getting new insight on what could be next for abortion laws in Alabama. It comes after...
What will happen in AL if Roe v. Wade is overturned?
(Source: WSFA 12 News)
Rep. Barry Moore statement on leaked draft opinion on Roe v. Wade
File Image: Alabama Statehouse
Alabama lawmakers react to Biden’s visit this week
Alabama Sec. of State John Merrill urges Alabamians to serve as poll workers for the May primary.
Alabamians encouraged to serve as poll workers