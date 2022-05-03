Wiregrass golfers qualify for state tournament
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A few Wiregrass boys teams and individuals qualified for the State Tournament on Monday.
Geneva’s Colton Yarborough winning a playoff in the Class 3A Sub-State tournament securing his spot at state next week.
The Opp Bobcats also locked down their spot in Class 3A after finishing second on the day with a score of 313.
And in 7A, the Enterprise boys advancing to state behind a team score of 298 to finish second as well.
