Wiregrass golfers qualify for state tournament

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A few Wiregrass boys teams and individuals qualified for the State Tournament on Monday.

Geneva’s Colton Yarborough winning a playoff in the Class 3A Sub-State tournament securing his spot at state next week.

The Opp Bobcats also locked down their spot in Class 3A after finishing second on the day with a score of 313.

And in 7A, the Enterprise boys advancing to state behind a team score of 298 to finish second as well.

