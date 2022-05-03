A warm and dry afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Another warm morning with temperatures in the lower 60s for most of us, areas of patchy fog might slow you down on the morning commute so be aware of that. This afternoon temperatures will warm up into the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies becoming mostly sunny in the late afternoon. The summer like heat will continue through the rest of the week with better rain chances for Friday and Saturday as a front moves through. Drying out with sunshine for the start of the next week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy turning mostly sunny. High near 88°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, areas of fog. Low near 65°. Winds: Light SW 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, a shower or two. High near 90°. Winds SW 5 mph 20%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 92° 0%

FRI: Party cloudy, afternoon rain. Low: 69° High: 87° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, afternoon rain. Low: 70° High: 88° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 89° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 67° High: 87° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 88° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 88° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 10-15 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

