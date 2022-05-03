Turning Hot!

SYNOPSIS – The heat continues to build with highs to reach 90° Wednesday, with lower 90s Thursday. Rain chances increase Friday as a frontal boundary moves through, but don’t look for much of a cool-off. Highs will still reach the upper 80s over the weekend.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, areas of fog. Low near 66°. Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, a stray PM shower. High near 90°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Low near 67°. Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 67° High: 92° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 87° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 88° 30%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 68° High: 89° 10%

MON: Sunny. Low: 67° High: 87° 5%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 66° High: 88° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E/S at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

