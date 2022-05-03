Advertisement

Turning Hot!

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – The heat continues to build with highs to reach 90° Wednesday, with lower 90s Thursday. Rain chances increase Friday as a frontal boundary moves through, but don’t look for much of a cool-off. Highs will still reach the upper 80s over the weekend.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, areas of fog. Low near 66°.  Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, a stray PM shower. High near 90°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Low near 67°.  Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 67° High: 92° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 69° High: 87° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 88° 30%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 68° High: 89° 10%

MON: Sunny. Low: 67° High: 87° 5%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 66° High: 88° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E/S at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

One dead in Dale County officer-involved shooting
Johnathan David Golden booking photo.
Police: Woman raped at Dothan hotel
Dale County, AL deputies fatally wounded a shooting suspect on May 2, 2022.
Man killed by Dale County officers had been suspect in weekend harassment case
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released new photos of Casey White.
Lauderdale County Sheriff releases new photos of Casey White

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-03-22
A warm and dry afternoon
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-03-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-03-22
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast May 2, 2022
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Hotter Days Ahead