Traffic violation leads to Georgia fugitive arrested on multiple charges

JACKSON COUNTY, FL. (WTVY) - On May 2, 2022, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) stopped an individual at the intersection of Butler Road and Sand Ridge Church Road for a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop, it was discovered that the subject, later identified as Johnnie Lee Williams, also had a warrant for his arrest in Georgia. The Georgia warrant was for burglary. When deputies attempted to take the Williams into custody, he physically resisted and fled the scene in his vehicle. After a short pursuit, deputies lost sight of the vehicle. The JCSO located the suspect’s vehicle on Little Zion Road a couple hours later.

The K-9 Tracking Unit was requested and deployed, and after five hours of searching for the suspect, Williams was located and taken into custody.

Johnnie Lee Williams is charged with Fleeing and Eluding, Resisting Arrest, Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, and is a Fugitive from Justice for a warrant in the state of Georgia.

Sheriff Edenfield sends his appreciation to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Service, the Sneads Police Department and the Decatur County, Georgia Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in apprehending this fugitive. “I stand by our men and women in uniform, and I have zero tolerance for anyone who attempts to cause harm to our deputies,” he said.

