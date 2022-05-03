Report: Enterprise High ranks highest in the Wiregrass

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A recent report puts the City of Progress on the map for education.

The U.S. News and World report ranks Enterprise High School number 36 in the state of Alabama, the highest on the list for the Wiregrass.

College readiness and graduation rate are just two factors that determine where schools land.

“Makes me proud of the school,” says Stan Sauls, Principal of Enterprise High School.

State assessment performance plays a significant role in the rankings.

“In mathematics, Enterprise is 20% above that state proficiency level,” explains Dixie Lavender, Data Specialist at Enterprise High School. “In reading, we are 13% above the state proficiency level, and in science we are 14% above the state proficiency level.”

Another player is underserved student performance, with 35% of EHS students falling into the economically disadvantaged category.

Lavender expresses, “Our education system is set up to really help those students who are at a disadvantage, and I feel like our school system has a lot of scaffolds to assist with those students.”

With a graduation rate of 94%, EHS utilizes their summer resources to keep that number trending upward.

“With our summer school we use access through Troy University, and a lot of that is for students to get credit recovery, where they have to retake a course, and that’s something that helps us to keep students within that cohort when it comes to earning the credits that they need to graduate,” says Sauls.

Proud of where they currently stand, and a goal to expand upon their efforts.

Zion Chapel High School is the second highest ranked for the Wiregrass, coming in at #64.

You can find the full breakdown here: https://www.usnews.com/education/best-high-schools/alabama/rankings

