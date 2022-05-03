Rep. Barry Moore statement on leaked draft opinion on Roe v. Wade

Washington, D.C. (PR) — Congressman Barry Moore (AL-02) issued the following statement on the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion regarding Roe v. Wade.

“Tonight’s outrageous and unprecedented leak is astonishingly dangerous and further proof that nothing obstructing the Left’s radical agenda is safe, despite the consequences,” said Moore. “I am terribly concerned for the repercussions of this leak and the broader dangers of an ideology in which the ends always justify the means.

“Much remains unknown about this draft opinion, and even if it is authentic, justices can change positions on cases up until the last minute. But nothing can change the fact that Roe was a horrendous, politically-charged decision by an activist court with, at best, weak Constitutional footing. It is my sincere hope that Roe is overturned and this country’s tragic and shameful era of the widespread and indiscriminate legal termination of the lives of millions of unborn children can start to be brought to a close.

“We don’t know how the next days and weeks will unfold, but with great conviction I believe that our country needs our fervent prayer now more than ever.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.