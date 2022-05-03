Advertisement

Suspect nabbed in Ashford bank robbery

Bank robbery at Flagstar Bank on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Bank robbery at Flagstar Bank on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.(MGN)
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - A man suspected of robbing an Ashford, Alabama bank was captured about three hours after that holdup occurred on Tuesday.

Sources told News4, that the man threatened the MidSouth Bank drive-through clerk with a gun.

The 34-year-old suspect surrendered without incident at about 2:45 pm at an Ashford home, after speaking with law officers who had surrounded the house.

News4 will release the suspect’s name when formal charges are filed later Tuesday.

Court records show the suspect has an extensive criminal history.

