Advertisement

‘The World of Barbie’ immersive experience to tour this summer

“The World of Barbie” will let visitors explore a life-size version of her living room, kitchen, and walk-in closet full out clothes. (Source: Kilburn Live)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new immersive experience will let you tour Barbie’s iconic Malibu Dreamhouse.

The attraction, called “The World of Barbie,” will let visitors explore a life-size version of her living room, kitchen and walk-in closet full of clothes.

Fans will also get the chance to sit in Barbie’s pink camper and walk around several playsets, including Barbie’s neighborhood.

The attraction also includes a museum that chronicles how Barbie has changed since her debut by Mattel in 1959.

Mattel is teaming up with entertainment company Kilburn Live to create the experience.

“The World of Barbie” will tour several cities this summer, including New York, Chicago, Dallas and Toronto, where it kicks off in July.

To sign up for presale tickets, visit the experience’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Dale County officer-involved shooting
Johnathan David Golden booking photo.
Police: Woman raped at Dothan hotel
Dale County, AL deputies fatally wounded a shooting suspect on May 2, 2022.
Man killed by Dale County officers had been suspect in weekend harassment case
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released new photos of Casey White.
Lauderdale County Sheriff releases new photos of Casey White
Fatal motorcycle crash
One dead, in fatal Thomas Drive motorcycle crash

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner,...
Biden visits Lockheed plant as weapons stockpile strained
More than 100 people — including elderly women and mothers with small children — left...
Russia storms Mariupol plant as some evacuees reach safety
One dead after fatal Coffee County crash
Actor Johnny Depp waits for the jury to come in the courtroom after a break, at the Fairfax...
Depp libel suit moves ahead against Heard after resting case
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner is shown during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's...
WNBA to honor Brittney Griner with league-wide floor decals