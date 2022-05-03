Advertisement

One dead after fatal Coffee County crash

(MGN)
By Anthony Thomas
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A person is dead and two are injured after a crash in Coffee County Tuesday, according to ALEA.

The crash happened on County Road 125, near Victoria Ball Park.

We are unsure how the crash happened.

Troopers tell News4 that two people were transported to an area hospital for their injuries.

Certain parts of the area are currently blocked off. Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through or to take a different route.

Troopers continue to investigate.

