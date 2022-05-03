Advertisement

Newly released April 2022 sales and lodging tax collections for City of Dothan

(Source: City of Dothan)
(Source: City of Dothan)(WTVY News 4)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here are the stats for April 2022 sales and lodging tax collections for the City of Dothan.

Dothan Sales Tax collected in April
Dothan Sales Tax collected in April(WTVY)
Dothan lodging tax for April
Dothan lodging tax for April(WTVY)

You can see the stats for earlier in the year in these links below.

Dothan saw record sales tax numbers in January 2022 compared to January 2021.
Dothan sales tax collections decline during February

