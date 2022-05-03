Advertisement

Man killed by Dale County officers had been suspect in weekend harassment case

Dale County, AL deputies fatally wounded a shooting suspect on May 2, 2022.
Dale County, AL deputies fatally wounded a shooting suspect on May 2, 2022.(RSN)
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -A man who apparently fired shots at a woman as he drove through Dale County on Monday died when Dale County deputies shot him during an apparent confrontation along a busy south Alabama highway.

Those deputies had attempted to conduct a traffic stop after receiving 911 calls but a pursuit ensued when the suspect’s vehicle failed to stop, according to Dale County Chief Deputy Mason Bynum.

“The pursuit entered Ozark and the suspect began to travel northbound in the southbound lanes of Hwy 231,” Bynum said in a release.

The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Samuel Ed Farnham, Jr., had fired shots during what Bynum termed a “rolling domestic incident.”

He did not elaborate, but multiple sources say Farham shot multiple times at a car in which a woman, possibly his estranged wife or girlfriend, rode.

Deputies responded after receiving 911 calls reporting the incident and performed a maneuver to disable the suspects’ vehicle near the Deese Road intersection.

That is when those officers shot Farnham who was armed, per Bynum.

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms confirmed Farnham is a suspect in a harassment complaint received on Saturday, but could immediately provide additional information.

Farnham pleaded guilty last month in Geneva County to Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and received 24 months unsupervised probation, records indicate.

Multiple Dale County deputies involved in Monday’s incident have been placed on paid leave, routine procedure in officer involved shootings.

Bynum referred questions to the State Bureau of Investigation that is handling the case, as the agency routinely does in shootings that involve law enforcement.

