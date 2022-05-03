Advertisement

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White

By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has released new video surveillance of Vicky White and Casey White.

The video is from April 29, the day they both disappeared. The video below was released by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.

At 9:30 a.m., Vicky White is seen walking Casey White to the backseat of the patrol car.

The United States Marshals service released the possible vehicle that the two fugitives are driving in. Investigators believe Vicky White and Casey White are in a 2007 Ford Edge that is gold/copper with a little damage to the left rear bumper.

At this time, investigators only know for certain that Vicky White had a 9 millimeter handgun when transporting Casey White. It is unclear whether any other weapons were in the vehicle that the two used.

READ MORE: Lauderdale Co. officer wanted on facilitating escape charge

