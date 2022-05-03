Advertisement

Cullman County inmate arrested after leaving for funeral

Baldwin was arrested after failing to return to the detention center in the agreed upon time.
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman County Detention Center inmate was granted a temporary release to attend a family funeral, under the conditions that he returns no later than 6 p.m.

Adam Nicholas Ryan Baldwin, 35, was allowed to leave at 8 a.m. on May 1 so long as he returned by 6 p.m. the same day but when he failed to return in time, he was charged with escape.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Baldwin and returned him to the Cullman County Detention Center where he remains incarcerated.

