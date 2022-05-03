Advertisement

President Biden to visit Alabama, tour Lockheed Martin

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - President Joe Biden is visiting Alabama Tuesday.

The president is traveling to Alabama to visit the Lockheed Martin Facility in Troy, where weapons systems, including the Javelin anti-tank missile, are made. The Biden Administration is providing the Troy-built missiles to Ukraine.

WSFA 12 News will provide live coverage of the president’s visit online, on air and our mobile apps.

This trip will be the president’s first to the Yellowhammer State.

When asked about Biden’s trip, many Republican lawmakers were unavailable or did not respond to requests for comment. But, Democratic leaders in the state say they are excited about what this visit will mean for Alabama.

Alabama Democrat in Congress, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, D-District 7, will join the president. Gov. Kay Ivey’s office said the governor would not join Biden on this trip, saying she had prior obligations.

