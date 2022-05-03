$30K reward offered in decade old Alabama murder

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $30,000 reward for anyone with leading information in a May 2011 murder.

The family of DeLange Tawone Harris continues their search for answers. Harris was murdered in May 2011.

On May 3, 2011, DeLange T. Harris’ body was found on Athens Church Road in the Goshen community. (Source: Crimestoppers)

May 3, 2022, marks eleven years since DeLange Harris was taken from his family and friends. This case is ongoing and has not nor will it ever be forgotten.

Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Department has worked to work on new leads, gather new evidence, and solicit the FBI for assistance in bringing this case to a close with the person(s) responsible for Harris’ untimely death.

Sheriff Mears is pleading with the public to come forward with any and all information if they know something. CrimeStoppers says the smallest bit of information may be the piece to the puzzle that solves this case.

DeLange T. Harris’ body was found May 3, 2011, on Athens Church Road in the Goshen community located in Crenshaw County.

Since his body was found, the Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) involved in the abduction and murder of DeLange T. Harris.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering $5,000.00 to be paid within 30 days of an arrest(s). Another $25,000 Reward will be paid, by the family and Governor’s Office, after the arrest and conviction of the offender(s). This brings the total reward to $30,000.00.

If you have any information regarding the Cold Case Investigation of DeLange T. Harris, you are encouraged to call the Police

