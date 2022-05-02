Very warm this afternoon
From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS –Temperatures are warm this morning with most of us in the middle to upper 60s, this afternoon skies will be partly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Tomorrow temperatures will warm once again into the upper 80s for highs with less chance at a afternoon shower or two. The summer like pattern remains Wednesday and Thursday with our warmest days of the week with highs reaching into the 90s. Friday will bring a better chance of rain and cooler temperatures in the afternoon. Small rain chances during the afternoon hours over the weekend.
TODAY – Partly cloudy, shower or two. High near 87°. Winds S 5-10 mph 20%
TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 66°. Winds: Light S 0%
TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 88°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 0%
EXTENDED
WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 67° High: 90° 10%
THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 67° High: 90° 0%
FRI: Party cloudy, afternoon rain. Low: 70° High: 85° 30%
SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 90° 20%
SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 68° High: 89° 10%
MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 66° High: 88° 20%
TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 67° High: 85° 20%
COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft
4Warn Weather Team on Social!
@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx
WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.