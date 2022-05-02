Advertisement

Very warm this afternoon

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS –Temperatures are warm this morning with most of us in the middle to upper 60s, this afternoon skies will be partly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Tomorrow temperatures will warm once again into the upper 80s for highs with less chance at a afternoon shower or two. The summer like pattern remains Wednesday and Thursday with our warmest days of the week with highs reaching into the 90s. Friday will bring a better chance of rain and cooler temperatures in the afternoon. Small rain chances during the afternoon hours over the weekend.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, shower or two. High near 87°. Winds S 5-10 mph 20%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 66°. Winds: Light S 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 88°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 67° High: 90° 10%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 67° High: 90° 0%

FRI: Party cloudy, afternoon rain. Low: 70° High: 85° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 90° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 68° High: 89° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 66° High: 88° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 67° High: 85° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

