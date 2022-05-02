Advertisement

Spots still available for poll workers in Houston County

Elections
(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The 2022 primary elections are right around the corner, and Houston County still has spots available for poll workers.

They need approximately 225 workers total to spread out across 28 locations.

Your schedule must be clear for the entire day of May 24th, as it is an all-day job.

Poll workers receive compensation, $125 to be exact.

Many are needed to ensure the day runs smoothly.

“To contribute to a process of free elections, is a privilege and an honor,” expresses Patrick Davenport, Houston County Probate Judge. “I hear people say all the time they get to see their friends and their neighbors, and they feel like they are in fact contributing to an important process.”

Training begins May 11th, so you need to apply by the end of this week.

Requirements needed to become a poll worker include:

  • Must be a registered voter in the State of Alabama.
  • Must be registered to vote in the county in which they desire to act as a poll worker.
  • Must attend a mandatory poll worker training session. There are no exceptions to this requirement.
  • Cannot be a member of a candidate’s immediate family or the second degree of kinship and cannot be a member of a candidate’s political committee.

Those interested can find the application here.

