Search ongoing for murder suspect, officer who left jail

An inmate and a correctional officer have gone missing in Alabama. (Source: WAFF)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — The search continued Monday for a missing Alabama inmate and a corrections officer who disappeared after leaving a county jail.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information.

The inmate, Casey Cole White, 38, was scheduled for a trial next month on a capital murder charge.

Deputy Vicky White told co-workers she was taking the inmate to the courthouse for a mental health evaluation, but the sheriff said no such evaluation was scheduled.

Vicky White’s mother told WAAY that she is in shock and scared for her daughter.

