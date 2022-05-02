Advertisement

Police: Woman raped at Dothan hotel

A Dothan man faces rape and other sex charges related to allegations that he assaulted a woman.
Johnathan David Golden booking photo.(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man faces rape and other sex charges related to allegations that he assaulted a woman on Saturday.

Jonathan David Golden, 34, is charged with Rape, Sodomy, and Sexual Abuse, all first-degree charges.

“The victim and (Golden) were acquaintances but not involved in a relationship,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall said in a release.

The assault, per the release, took place at a Dothan hotel.

A professional surety company posted $85,000 bond and Golden was released from the Houston County Jail.

Police did not make public the hotel or the woman’s age.

