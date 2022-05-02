One dead in officer involved shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person died during an apparent road rage incident in Ozark involving an officer, according to multiple sources.

The officer is not believed to be the one shot.

The incident happened along U.S. Highway 231 where there is a huge law enforcement presence on the scene.

The State Bureau of Investigation presumably has been called in as the lead agency, protocol in officer involved shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.