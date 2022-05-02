Advertisement

One dead in officer involved shooting

By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person died during an apparent road rage incident in Ozark involving an officer, according to multiple sources.

The officer is not believed to be the one shot.

The incident happened along U.S. Highway 231 where there is a huge law enforcement presence on the scene.

The State Bureau of Investigation presumably has been called in as the lead agency, protocol in officer involved shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

