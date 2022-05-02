Advertisement

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office seizes large amount of drugs

Jackson County Sheriff's Deputies say seized a large amount of drugs in April.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Jackson County man is facing charges after deputies say they found large amounts of illegal drugs.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a search warrant on April 21st. They say during the search they found large amounts of illegal drugs, packaging materials and scales, multiple firearms, and several hundred rounds of live ammunition.

Through their investigation, deputies say Jerry Lee Upshaw, Jr. was identified as a suspect. Sunday, Upshaw was found and arrested without incident. He’s charged with felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in hydrocodone, trafficking in amphetamines, and two counts of possession of cannabis within 1000 feet of subsidized housing.

