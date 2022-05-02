Houston Academy’s Scott Whitaker steps down as boys basketball coach

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Scott Whitaker is stepping down from his role as the Houston Academy boys basketball coach after three seasons. In his time leading the Raiders program the team went 46-40. This past season under Whitaker was a historic one as HA made a Class 3A Final Four appearance for the first time in 30 years.

