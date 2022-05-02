Hotter Days Ahead

SYNOPSIS – A taste of summer is on the way for this week with highs set to reach the upper 80s Tuesday, with lower 90s for Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances will be low for mid-week, with slightly better chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Low near 64°. Winds SW-S at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High near 88°. Winds SW at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, areas of fog. Low near 65°. Winds light SW.

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 90° 20%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 67° High: 92° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 87° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 88° 30%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 68° High: 89° 10%

MON: Sunny. Low: 67° High: 87° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 5-15 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

