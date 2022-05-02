Advertisement

Headland High School principal to retire after a decade

Mr. Bradford
Mr. Bradford(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - After 10 years, Headland High School’s principal is retiring.

Jason Bradford says he wants more free time to spend with his family.

After a total of 25 years at HHS, leaving is bittersweet.

Bradford started out as a teacher and coach, then served as assistant principal before moving to head principal at Headland High.

A favorite memory of his was when the school was voted “Best in the Wiregrass” a few years back.

He looks forward to this next chapter, but there are things he’ll miss.

“I’m going to miss the comradery with all the faculty, we’ve got great teachers here and great staff,” expresses Bradford. “It’s been a privilege to me to be able to work with them. The students are great, parents are great, great community. I’m going to just encourage them to keep moving forward.”

Bradford hopes Headland students continue to do their best to achieve their goals.

The search is underway for the Rams’ next school leader.

The application process is open until May 13th.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released new photos of Casey White.
Lauderdale County Sheriff releases new photos of Casey White
Johnathan David Golden booking photo.
Police: Woman raped at Dothan hotel
Brandy Dowdy, the owner of the dogs, was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law....
Woman killed by pack of dogs while investigating dog attack
Fatal motorcycle crash
One dead, in fatal Thomas Drive motorcycle crash
Escaped inmate found in DeFuniak Springs.
Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County

Latest News

Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
One dead in officer involved shooting
Elections
Spots still available for poll workers in Houston County
David Kyle, serving a 99-year sentence for murder, has been recaptured in north Alabama...
Convicted murderer who escaped from Montgomery recaptured
Three women have been charged with child abuse in an ongoing investigation into a Prattville...
3 women charged in Prattville day care child abuse investigation