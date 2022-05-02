Headland High School principal to retire after a decade

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - After 10 years, Headland High School’s principal is retiring.

Jason Bradford says he wants more free time to spend with his family.

After a total of 25 years at HHS, leaving is bittersweet.

Bradford started out as a teacher and coach, then served as assistant principal before moving to head principal at Headland High.

A favorite memory of his was when the school was voted “Best in the Wiregrass” a few years back.

He looks forward to this next chapter, but there are things he’ll miss.

“I’m going to miss the comradery with all the faculty, we’ve got great teachers here and great staff,” expresses Bradford. “It’s been a privilege to me to be able to work with them. The students are great, parents are great, great community. I’m going to just encourage them to keep moving forward.”

Bradford hopes Headland students continue to do their best to achieve their goals.

The search is underway for the Rams’ next school leader.

The application process is open until May 13th.

