Advertisement

Bidens to host 2020 US Olympic Team at White House

President Joe Biden speaks at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner,...
President Joe Biden speaks at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Washington.(Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to host the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team at the White House on Wednesday, staging a much-delayed, in-person celebration for participants of the Japan Games — which were themselves pushed back a year by the coronavirus.

The president and first lady Jill Biden will host the Olympians on the South Lawn, the White House said.

Jill Biden made her first solo overseas trip as first lady by traveling to Tokyo to attend the 2020 Olympics in July 2021 — though access remained restricted because of the pandemic.

Last summer, the Bidens hosted a virtual celebration for Team USA from the Tokyo Olympics from their home in Delaware. The president said then that he’d like to host the team at the White House in the future.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released new photos of Casey White.
Lauderdale County Sheriff releases new photos of Casey White
Johnathan David Golden booking photo.
Police: Woman raped at Dothan hotel
Brandy Dowdy, the owner of the dogs, was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law....
Woman killed by pack of dogs while investigating dog attack
Fatal motorcycle crash
One dead, in fatal Thomas Drive motorcycle crash
Escaped inmate found in DeFuniak Springs.
Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County

Latest News

President Joe Biden, left, listens as Talib M. Shareef, right, President and Imam of the...
Biden restores celebration of Eid al-Fitr at White House
Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
One dead in officer involved shooting
Elections
Spots still available for poll workers in Houston County
Casey White and Vicki White are being sought.
Warrant issued for missing Alabama corrections officer
WALB
1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility