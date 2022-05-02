Ashford softball pitcher climbing AHSAA record book

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) -- Ashford standout pitcher Savannah Money is quickly climbing her way up the AHSAA record book.

Joining five other Wiregrass softball pitchers in an exclusive club.

Dominant, a word to describe Ashford pitch Savannah Money when she steps in the circle…

Playing varsity since she was in 7th grade, the junior pitcher has amassed more than 500 strikeouts in her career.

“It was a great accomplishment because I have always wanted to have a lot of strikeouts,” Money said. “I mean as a pitcher anyone would.”

But the K hasn’t always been her game. When COVID-19 canceled the rest of her freshman season, she went to work.

“I did a lot of long toss just to help with speed, speed workouts, weight workouts,” Money added.

The results when she returned to play the game she loves were night and day.

“I was definitely shocked, and I was excited for our season because I knew it was going to be different,” Ashford senior Barrett Lawrence said.

With a fastball in the mid-60s and curveball a few ticks off that I knew I had no chance of hitting it so I got behind the plate to see just how good her pitches are but I’m not the only one who has some trouble getting used to savannah slinging it.

“Even when I’m still warming her up now, it takes a little bit of time for me to get used to it because sometimes I’ll catch girls throwing 50 and then I go to Savannah and it’s completely different,” Barrett added.

All this success hasn’t come without putting in the work.

“She puts in a lot of individual work and that’s what makes her successful as she and effective,” Ashford head coach Eric Lawrence said.

“What makes her so special is her work ethic and I’ve just seen it over the years like she’s progressed so much. When we were in eighth grade, she was tiny, little girl like you wouldn’t ever think she was going to throw so fast and now as an 11th grader, she’s changed so much,” Barrett continued.

Last season Savannah racked up more than 200 strikeouts and her development as a pitcher has helped other pitchers on the staff, decreasing her workload.

“She sees things that you know I don’t see,” coach Lawrence added. “When they’re pitching, they come in after a bad inning and she’s right there picking them up saying hey looky here try this do whatever you need to do.”

