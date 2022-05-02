Annual Thunder Beach Spring Rally comes to an end

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After kicking things off last week, the 24th Annual Thunder Beach Spring Rally, has come to an end.

Many vendors at the event say this year’s rally was definitely one of the biggest they’ve seen in quite some time.

“It’s been a really good show, actually this year was the best we’ve ever had,” Jamie Henson, Speed’s Performance Plus Owner said.

Henson has been setting up shop at Thunder Beach for a number of years and says this year really stood out.

It just seems like there were a lot more people this year. More than there has been in the past.

From parades to concerts there was something for everyone to enjoy.

Some of the vendors we spoke with say big acts like Ted Nugent and Kid Rock brought out more than the biker community.

“You know the national acts really do draw people in, sometimes it doesn’t draw the bike community people. But it drew in some bikes because they came. They showed up to show support. I think it worked all in all for everybody,” Randy Thomas, Randy’s Cycle Shack Owner said.

Vendors like Thomas, credit the success of the event to new owner Chase Michael.

“The new promoter, he’s doing a heck of a job, so I think it really helped with his promotion and his experience. That he brought to the table with Thunder Beach Productions,” Thomas said.

With the spring rally ending, vendors are eagerly looking ahead to see what new ownership does for the next event

“I don’t know what he’s going to do. It’s going to be kinda interesting to see what he comes up with. Because like I said, Chase that took over this, this isn’t his first rodeo,” Thomas said.

Both Henson and Thomas, say the atmosphere is a big factor in why they return every year.

“If you’ve never been here to Panama City Beach to Thunder Beach you need to come on out, check it out even if you’re not bikers or whatever. It’s a good time they got great concerts, vendors, food. It’s just a good place to come out and see the scenery. There’s a lot of different things to see out here,” Henson said.

“I just enjoy it, I like the people. You know and the camaraderie of everyone coming around and saying hi, and it’s just a big family,” Thomas said.

The rally will continue October 19-23 when Thunder Beach will hold its 22nd Annual Autumn Rally.

