Thunder Beach Spring Rally activities continue

PANAMA CITY Beach, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thunder Beach 2022 is in full swing all across the beach and you can hear what sounds like thunder.

From parades to concerts there is something for everyone to enjoy.

People have come from all over the country for a number of motorcycle-related activities.

Some just came into town to soak up the atmosphere.

Many came out to see artists like Kid Rock perform.

”I’m so excited to see Kid Rock, he’s one of my favorite artists. My sister actually loved him, she passed away in February so this is an honor for her. So I’m really looking forward to seeing him,” Donna Day, a Thunder Beach attendee said.

For some people, these events, bring a sense of unity for bikers from all over to get together and just enjoy each other’s company.

”When you’re a biker you fit in everywhere. You know I mean. We’re just one somebody, we not no individuals of different kinds, we blend in with everybody. That’s what we enjoy bikers, you see with this good atmosphere, you see how nice it is. See some other places you can’t go and enjoy yourself like this, but you don’t have to be worried about anything out here. Just come and relax and have a good time,” Tommy Miller, one biker from Montgomery, AL said.

Thunder Beach will wrap up its spring rally this weekend and is set to return for the autumn rally in October.

