Advertisement

Hot Week Ahead

Meteorologist Emily Acton:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Another hot week ahead. An afternoon shower or two can be expected each day but Friday looks like our next chance for measurable rainfall. High temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s this week.

TONIGHT – Partly Cloudy, an isolated shower or two. Low near 64°.  Winds SW 5 mph

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy. High near 86°.  Winds S 5 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 65°.  Winds S 5-10 mph

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly Cloudy. Low: 65° High: 87° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 88° 10%

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 90°

FRI: More clouds than sun, showers possible. Low: 67° High: 91° 30%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 69° High: 90°

SUN: Sunny. Low: 64° High: 86°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @Emilyactonwx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Brandy Dowdy, the owner of the dogs, was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law....
Woman killed by pack of dogs while investigating dog attack
Escaped inmate found in DeFuniak Springs.
Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County
An inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and an employee of the Lauderdale County...
Lauderdale County corrections officer, inmate missing
Escaped Inmate, Mitchell Lindsey
UPDATE: Escaped inmate located in Montgomery County

Latest News

weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Another Summer Like Week Ahead
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast April 29, 2022
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 04-29-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 04-29-22