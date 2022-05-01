SYNOPSIS – Another hot week ahead. An afternoon shower or two can be expected each day but Friday looks like our next chance for measurable rainfall. High temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s this week.

TONIGHT – Partly Cloudy, an isolated shower or two. Low near 64°. Winds SW 5 mph

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy. High near 86°. Winds S 5 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 65°. Winds S 5-10 mph

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly Cloudy. Low: 65° High: 87° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 88° 10%

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 90°

FRI: More clouds than sun, showers possible. Low: 67° High: 91° 30%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 69° High: 90°

SUN: Sunny. Low: 64° High: 86°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY - Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

